Ovlov – “Land Of Steve-O”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, Ovlov came out of sorta-retirement with Tru, their first full-length in five years at that point. The band’s ringleader Steve Hartlett put out another album as Stove not long after that, but otherwise the cultishly beloved Connecticut band has been pretty quiet since then. (Though some of its members have other projects and Hartlett’s put out some music on his own.) But today Ovlov are announcing a new album, Buds, which will be out in November. Its lead single “Land Of Steve-O” is the sort of itchy and insistent rocker with the sort of slicing guitar work that one has come to expect from the band.

