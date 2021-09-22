Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Martin; Pike Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Martin, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Floyd and northwestern Pike Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1047 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Wells to Betsy Layne. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Inez, Calf Creek, Job, Add, Milo, Andy, Bradbury and Preece around 1055 AM EDT. Warfield, Hode, Jarad, Heenan, Beauty and Lovely around 1100 AM EDT. Varney, Piso and Threeforks around 1105 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Heisey, Conder, Rural, Whitepost and Hatfield Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH