Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest wind 10 to 20 knots. Wave heights 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. The Beach Hazards Statement may need to be extended into Friday morning.