2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons pick eventual Matt Ryan replacement, Chargers get big WR for Justin Herbert

Herbert completed 31 of 47 passes for 337 yards and a touchdown to go along with an interception in Sunday's 20-16 win over Washington. Herbert was noticeably comfortable in his first game under offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's system, routinely sitting back in the pocket and finding open receivers. By the end of the first half, the second-year signal-caller had completed passes to seven different players and finished the game with at least a dozen completions over 15-plus yards. If not for a couple of bad drops by Mike Williams in the third quarter and an egregious one by Keenan Allen early in the first half, the 23-year-old likely could have had even better numbers, but an impressive yardage total will have to be a small consolation for fantasy managers. Herbert figures to be primed for another solid day in Week 2 against the Cowboys.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO