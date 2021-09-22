“Cry Macho” is a Worthy Variation on the Eastwood Theme
Clint Eastwood likes to play jazz piano in spare time, and you can tell by watching his films. They’re all riffs on a theme. For almost his entire career, but especially starting with 1992’s “Unforgiven”, Eastwood has been playing variations of the same character in new modalities. He’s the lone figure standing up for justice in an unjust world. He’s an aging man of violence trying to atone for his sins — often with more violence. It’s the story of Eastwood himself, who ushered in a new era of violent American films with Sergio Leone’s “Dollars” trilogy and the Dirty Harry movies and has spent the next fifty years unpacking them.ryerecord.com
