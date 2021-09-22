CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Cry Macho" is a Worthy Variation on the Eastwood Theme

By noah Gittell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Eastwood likes to play jazz piano in spare time, and you can tell by watching his films. They’re all riffs on a theme. For almost his entire career, but especially starting with 1992’s “Unforgiven”, Eastwood has been playing variations of the same character in new modalities. He’s the lone figure standing up for justice in an unjust world. He’s an aging man of violence trying to atone for his sins — often with more violence. It’s the story of Eastwood himself, who ushered in a new era of violent American films with Sergio Leone’s “Dollars” trilogy and the Dirty Harry movies and has spent the next fifty years unpacking them.

Box Office Mojo

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Challenges ‘Shang-Chi’

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dominated the box office for two weeks in a row, it faces some competition this weekend from Cry Macho, which sees Clint Eastwood both back in the director’s chair and as leading man. However, the theatrical exclusive Shang-Chi has already shown itself to have solid legs, and there’s a good chance it will reign supreme once again this weekend. It dropped 54% in its second weekend, and a similar hold this weekend would bring in around $16 million. The latest Marvel superhero film hit $150 million on the 12th day of its release, beating Black Widow by four days. At the rate it is going, we may see Shang-Chi surpass Black Widow’s $183.2 million gross by next weekend, which would make it the best grossing film since Bad Boys For Life, released all the way back in January 2020.
