It’s Cheddar Weather Somewhere

Close your eyes and picture this: You’re reclining in a field in late October, the wind lightly blowing through the trees. It’s crisp but not too cold, the leaves recently changed from verdant green to shades of umber and crimson, and they’re gently falling all around you. This peaceful autumnal scene is making me hungry, you think while adjusting your cashmere beret and oversized varsity jacket. Luckily, you came to this faraway field prepared. Reaching into your A&W Restaurant-branded fanny pack, you find the perfect food for the season: a handful of crispy, oily cheddar cheese curds in satisfyingly snack-sized portions. Ah — you stop to reflect — thank goddess that cheddar weather has finally arrived.