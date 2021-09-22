Drake’s new golf collection drops tomorrow. Here’s how you can get it

You might not have realized it, but disc golf has quietly become one of the fastest-growing sports in the US. Once a niche game played by college students throwing frisbees at makeshift targets like trashcans and trees, it now has its own governing body and codified rules and regulations. While it may be colloquially known as frisbee golf, disc golf is the proper name for the game; Frisbee is a registered trademark. Unlike actual golf, the barrier to entry for disc golf is very low. Discs are inexpensive, and disc golf courses, unlike golf courses, are typically located in public parks...

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO