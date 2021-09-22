Drake’s new golf collection drops tomorrow. Here’s how you can get it
Drake and Nike’s sub-label, NOCTA, are about to release their new 10-piece golf collection. It’s inspired by Drake’s childhood memories of playing golf with his uncle, Stephen Sher. The collection merges traditional golf silhouettes with NOCTA street-inspired branding and wearability. While it’s definitely not your traditional country club look, each piece has specific technical details that make them practical for on-or-off-course wear. The complete line includes jackets, a vest, mock neck tops (as modeled by Brooks Koepka at the Tour Championship), a polo, a crew neck top, pants, a hat and sunglasses.golf.com
Comments / 0