Drake’s new golf collection drops tomorrow. Here’s how you can get it

Golf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake and Nike’s sub-label, NOCTA, are about to release their new 10-piece golf collection. It’s inspired by Drake’s childhood memories of playing golf with his uncle, Stephen Sher. The collection merges traditional golf silhouettes with NOCTA street-inspired branding and wearability. While it’s definitely not your traditional country club look, each piece has specific technical details that make them practical for on-or-off-course wear. The complete line includes jackets, a vest, mock neck tops (as modeled by Brooks Koepka at the Tour Championship), a polo, a crew neck top, pants, a hat and sunglasses.

golf.com

manofmany.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Golf Collection is Much Better Than His Album

After delivering his hotly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy to the world it seems Drake – and his team full of “loverboys” – have been been working overtime on expanding his business acumen. Whether that means obsessing over streams, Kanye West, or his ever-expanding NOCTA clothing collection, they’re doing all parts equally.
Footwear News

Drake’s Nike NOCTA Golf Collection Arrives Next Week

Drake has a new apparel collection releasing soon under his new NOCTA sub-label created in partnership with Nike. After delivering their first drop in December 2020, the Canadian rapper and the sportswear giant have a new golf-inspired apparel collection dropping before month’s end. One of the highlights from the new capsule is the green NOCTA Golf crew neck that features various graphics on the back and sleeves, which comes with a $175 price tag. The set will also include a track jacket in white, black and white mock crew neck shirts, a water-resistant jacket, a polo shirt, a vest, water-repellant pants, a...
Drake
Footwear News

eBay Is Making Friends and Family Grails Available to Users — Here’s How You Can Get a Pair

Access to friends and family sneakers isn’t for everyone, but eBay is giving sneakerheads a shot ad adding a pair to their collection. Today, the marketplace launched “Inside Drop,” giving users a chance to win one of 25 pairs of rare friends and family sneakers, which eBay said is curated from its inventory. For a shot at winning a pair, users need to list a pair of sneakers on eBay for at least $100 and share a photo of the sneakers on either Twitter or Instagram, also tagging eBay and including their eBay user ID and the hashtag #ebayinsidedrop. The company said...
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
Real Simple

Here's How to Care for a Pink Princess Philodendron—if You Can Get Your Hands on the Internet-Famous Plant

Plus, where to find cuttings for sale and how to avoid PPP imitators—yes, really. The pink princess philodendron is on the list of most-wanted indoor plants for houseplant collectors, thanks to its beloved heart-shaped, waxy leaves with streaks of bright pink. They are so beloved, actually, that cuttings for the PPP (that is how plant lovers refer to it) cost upward of $100.
SPY

Curious About Disc Golf? Here’s Everything You Need To Get Started

You might not have realized it, but disc golf has quietly become one of the fastest-growing sports in the US. Once a niche game played by college students throwing frisbees at makeshift targets like trashcans and trees, it now has its own governing body and codified rules and regulations. While it may be colloquially known as frisbee golf, disc golf is the proper name for the game; Frisbee is a registered trademark. Unlike actual golf, the barrier to entry for disc golf is very low. Discs are inexpensive, and disc golf courses, unlike golf courses, are typically located in public parks...
Indy100

Lizzo looks Good As Hell in glam Covid-19 test selfie

Getting a Covid test is not a glamorous affair – unless you’re Lizzo. The iconic 33-year-old singer-songwriter posted a Covid test selfie on Twitter at the weekend and it quickly gathered thousands of likes. Fans replied saying “Covid test, but make it fashion” and “Covid safe goddess omggg”. Lizzo, who...
Golf.com

Shop awesome USA-themed Ryder Cup gear in our Pro Shop

Team USA is leading the Ryder Cup and we want to make sure you’re decked out with the best USA-themed gear to keep the momentum going. We’ve got everything from t-shirts to golf shoes to tees and have put it all together in one place — our USA Collection. Scroll down to shop a few of our favorites or head over to the collection page to see everything we’ve got!
Complex

Drake’s Nike Label NOCTA Unveils New Golf Collection

NOCTA, Drake’s Nike sub-label, is dropping a new golf-focused collection later this month. The NOCTA Golf collection is described in a press release as being designed to stand as “a testament to Drake’s admiration for the game,” an admiration he says was inspired by playing golf with his uncle Steven Sher as a child. Featured in the collection are 10 apparel and accessory pieces crafted to “elevate traditional golf silhouettes,” including via Nike Dri-Fit and eyewear.
