Tennessee has defeated the Gators five times in games played in Gainesville, Florida.

The Vols are 5-15 all time in games contested in Gainesville against Florida.

Below is a look at Tennessee’s all-time victories at Florida against the Gators.

Tennessee and head coach Phillip Fulmer won at Florida in 2003. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

Tennessee and head coach Phillip Fulmer won at Florida in 2001. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

Tennessee and head coach Bill Battle won at Florida in 1971. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee and head coach Bowden Wyatt won at Florida in 1955. (AP Photo)

Tennessee and head coach Harvey Robinson (right) won at Florida in 1953. © News Sentinel Archive via Imagn Content Services, LLC

