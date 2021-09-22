The Frontmen of Country enthusiastically return to center stage

ORANGE PARK – Country music fans rejoiced this weekend as the Thrasher-Horne had its first show of the season, featuring The Frontmen of Country. The group are an act made up of Tim Rushlow from Little Texas, Richie McDonald from Lonestar and Larry Stewart from Restless Heart, all of whom are classics in the country music world. They performed Saturday night, Sept. 18, for an excited crowd after being opened for by Clay County’s Stephen Quinn.