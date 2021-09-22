210+ Funny Questions to Ask to Break The Ice

As we all know, children are full of curiosity about different things, but at the same time, the only way they can find out if something is right or wrong is by you telling them the truth. It is easy for them to ask their friends at school, but then the problem arises if their friend will actually know the correct answer themselves. Kids are full of various questions about everything and the only way they have to find out is to ask their parents, teachers, grandparents that probably knows the correct answer. If they rely on their friends’ response, they can never be 100 percent sure they are getting the correct answer to their question. Certain things are really not right or wrong — for instance they may like chocolate ice cream more than vanilla or even cool days more than hot days depending on the child. Then also they may have two different toys to play with and they prefer playing with one of them more than the other, but then at other times they have to choose between what is good or what is better and what is best for them. None of those choices would be bad or wrong, but it would be wise to choose what would be best for them,

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO