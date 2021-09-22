CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
210+ Funny Questions to Ask to Break The Ice

By Hunter Stensrud
InspireMore
InspireMore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s important to make genuine connections with others. However, if you’re never sure how to start a conversation, that’s okay! If you have some funny questions ready, then you’ll never feel awkward again. Here are some conversation starters you can use in any scenario:. Funny questions to ask at work.

www.inspiremore.com

Related
zip06.com

World Premieres Intend to Delight, Challenge, Ask Questions

Many years ago, Skyler Hagner headed into New York City to catch a performance by one of his teachers. He got into the city early, decided to hit the Strand Book Store, and wandered over to the fantasy book section. A novel called Invisible Cities, by the Italian writer Italo Calvino, caught his eye. He had an hour to kill before the performance, plus the bus ride back home to Philly, so he bought it.
GUILFORD, CT
hotnewhiphop.com

BlueBucksClan Got Questions To Ask On "When? Where?"

When it comes to the West Coast, BlueBucksClan have been holding it down as one of the hottest duos in hip-hop. Their 2020 run cemented the regional buzz, as another wave of L.A.-based artists emerged. However, it was 2021 that saw them reaching a new streak in their careers. Clan Virus 2 has been going crazy with singles like "Lil League" ft. Hit-Boy and Quavo. However, it looks like a new project is in the pipeline, or at least, a deluxe edition.
MUSIC
marriage.com

100 Questions to Ask in a Long Distance Relationship

Do the words “long distance relationship” fill you with dread? Alternatively, perhaps you think that you’ll get your ‘me’ time back?. Striking the right balance in any relationship is an ongoing effort. Then again, opportunities can present themselves if you know what questions to ask in a long distance relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#When Was The Last Time#Back To Back#In The World#The Last Movie#Stuck With You
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

MOV Parent: Children ask many questions

As we all know, children are full of curiosity about different things, but at the same time, the only way they can find out if something is right or wrong is by you telling them the truth. It is easy for them to ask their friends at school, but then the problem arises if their friend will actually know the correct answer themselves. Kids are full of various questions about everything and the only way they have to find out is to ask their parents, teachers, grandparents that probably knows the correct answer. If they rely on their friends’ response, they can never be 100 percent sure they are getting the correct answer to their question. Certain things are really not right or wrong — for instance they may like chocolate ice cream more than vanilla or even cool days more than hot days depending on the child. Then also they may have two different toys to play with and they prefer playing with one of them more than the other, but then at other times they have to choose between what is good or what is better and what is best for them. None of those choices would be bad or wrong, but it would be wise to choose what would be best for them,
PARKERSBURG, WV
climaterwc.com

Techie’s brainteasers break the ice

How does a guy from Canada who lives on a steep, winding road with no parking get to meet his Palomar Park neighbors? Sebastien Dery, who works in the tech world in the field of artificial intelligence, came up with a foot-traffic-stopping solution: He placed a chalkboard in the front courtyard, where he posts messages daily designed to get people to stop, think and maybe even smile. And a bonus if they’re on foot: Perhaps have a chat with the author of the chalkboard icebreakers.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Jobs
Indy100

Lizzo looks Good As Hell in glam Covid-19 test selfie

Getting a Covid test is not a glamorous affair – unless you’re Lizzo. The iconic 33-year-old singer-songwriter posted a Covid test selfie on Twitter at the weekend and it quickly gathered thousands of likes. Fans replied saying “Covid test, but make it fashion” and “Covid safe goddess omggg”. Lizzo, who...
RECIPES
Popculture

Kanye West Changes His Name

Kanye West is changing his name to simply "Ye." At the end of August, the rapper filed legal documents in Los Angeles, California asking for the name change, according to a report by TMZ. The process is reportedly pretty simple in California, and there is no reason to believe West will be turned down.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

JT And Lil Uzi Spark Pregnancy Rumors

JT of the City Girls has fans speculating that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Lil Uzi. Over the weekend, the rap group hit the stage for a performance that left everyone talking. The clips were posted by The ShadeRoom and the comments lit up with pregnancy accusations. One fan wrote, “JT got a Lil bump or I’m tripping..” and another, “Is it me or does JT look pregnant from the side?”
ELECTIONS
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

