Donald Trump's Huge Lawsuit Against Mary Trump Fully Explained

By Callie McGuire
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On September 21, former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, three reporters, and his niece, Mary Trump. It's not the first time Trump has taken Mary to court. In 2020, Trump's brother, Robert Trump, sought a temporary restraining order against Mary to block the publication of her book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." The request was denied, and the Trump family lawsuit seemingly helped promote Mary's book, as it sold over one million copies during its first week, per CNBC.

