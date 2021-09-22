CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Two arrested in Valdosta for shoplifting, drugs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffender: Benjamin, Anthony K, African American male, age 29, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Smith, Jan M, Caucasian female, age 50, resident of Valdosta. On September 20, 2021, at approximately 5:02 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department responded to 340 Norman Drive (Walmart) after E911 received a call that two subjects were in the business shoplifting. Upon arrival, the officer located and spoke with the female suspect, later identified as Jan Smith. After detaining Smith, the second suspect, later identified as Anthony Benjamin, exited the business. When the officer tried to detain Benjamin, he shoved the officer causing him to fall. Benjamin then fled from the officer on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Benjamin was captured and detained.

