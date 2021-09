San Francisco 49ers (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 50.5 Over (-106) Under (-114) Two squads that started off the season on a high note meet up for a Week 2 battle at the Linc with the visiting San Francisco 49ers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners had a balanced attack that saw both of their quarterbacks find pay dirt at least once, along with three rushing TDs to hold off a late surge in Detroit to beat the Lions. Philadelphia delivered one of the more impressive performances in Week 1, dominating the Atlanta Falcons on the road, where QB Jaylen Hurts played a near flawless game.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO