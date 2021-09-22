CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Turkish warship warns Greek ship not to enter its waters

By ANDREW WILKS
 5 days ago

ISTANBUL — A Turkish warship issued a warning to a Greek research vessel to prevent it entering what Turkey considers its territorial waters, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The showdown came a year after tensions in the eastern Mediterranean threatened to escalate into open conflict between the neighbors and NATO allies.

