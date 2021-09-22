CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Holiday homes for disabled risk closure due to mandatory vaccine policy

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAUQp_0c4RXVA300

A charity offering some of England’s only holiday homes for disabled people is facing service closures and staff walkouts due to the “no jab, no job” policy introduced by the government.

Revitalise, a national charity providing respite care in a holiday setting for disabled people and carers for almost 60 years, has said that England’s vaccine mandate, which requires all care staff to be fully vaccinated by 11 November, is having “devastating consequences” for a troubled sector.

The company, whose patron is businesswoman and former Prime Minster’s wife Samantha Cameron, runs three specialist holiday centres in England which cater for 4,600 disabled people and carers each year.

Now, the charity, described as a “lifeline” for users, faces losing nearly a third (29 per cent) of its staff in one centre alone due to the mandatory vaccine policy.

Chief executive Janine Tregelles has called on the government to “ease, not exacerbate” the staffing crisis and “to consider a range of different measures”.

She said: “For Revitalise and for the care sector, the mandatory vaccination policy will, if implemented, have devastating consequences.”

Tregelles said that five key, longstanding colleagues had opted out of the vaccine programme “because they believe in their right to bodily integrity, which is enshrined in the Human Rights Act”.

She added that a further seven employees, who received the vaccine, are threatening to resign if their colleagues are made redundant.

Such a loss would result in one holiday centre having to close, putting the rest of the charity at risk.

The charity boss challenged the logic of the policy that only applies to care home staff, but not residents, visitors or frontline NHS workers.

“The welfare of our guests is our foremost priority and concern so there is a great irony that this new law, ostensibly designed to protect them, will only end up doing them harm,” she said.

The Department of Health and Social Care said: “Over 90 per cent of care home staff have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the 11 November deadline and we encourage even more staff to get vaccinated to protect their colleagues and those they care for.

“Temporarily, those who meet the criteria for a medical exemption will be able to self-certify until we introduce a new system. This will ensure those with medical exemptions can continue working in care homes.”

Comments / 0

Related
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
HEALTH SERVICES
insurancebusinessmag.com

Will the vaccine mandate for nursing home staff increase liability risks?

The long-term care sector has already faced countless challenges throughout the pandemic. Last month, the federal government added another by mandating nursing home staff be vaccinated - and nursing homes that are not willing to follow the mandate will not receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. So, what does this mean...
PUBLIC HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

Care home workers seek judicial review of mandatory COVID vaccinations

Two care home workers are taking legal action against the government’s mandatory vaccination legislation. Julie Peters, a care home programme director from Poole and Nicola Findley, a full-time care home support worker from Wolverhampton, are taking the action with support from freedom of choice campaigner, Simon Dolan. The move came...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Cameron
Daily Mail

Celebrity chef sick of being trolled by anti-vaxxers for enforcing 'no jab, no seat' policy calls mandatory Covid vaccine passports to protect businesses

One of Australia's top chefs has hit back at anti-vaxxer trolls by calling for a new public health order to ensure only fully-vaccinated patrons can visit his restaurant. Hospitality leader Neil Perry has asked the federal government to enforce a 'temporary health order' to provide clarity for businesses as they start to open up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Mandatory jab deadline for carers risks ‘catastrophic’ staff shortages

Care homes in England could face “catastrophic” staff shortages unless the government scraps its Covid-19 vaccination deadline for workers in the sector, unions warn. Unison has urged ministers to abandon the “draconian” no jab, no job policy, while the GMB warned it could lead to an “exodus” of workers. When...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebrockvoice.com

Durham Region to introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees

The following statement is being issued on behalf of Elaine Baxter-Trahair, Chief Administrative Officer for The Regional Municipality of Durham:. “Our community has shown great strength and resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic. People have come together to take care of one another; respect public health measures; protect the most vulnerable; and roll up sleeves to reduce pressure on our health-care system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Nursing home industry worries vaccine mandates will force facility closures

Almost every U.S. nursing home (99 percent) and assisted living facility (96 percent) is facing a staffing shortage, according to a Sept. 22 survey from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Now, the industry is concerned vaccine mandates could worsen the shortage and lead to...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Nhs
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

Britons are encouraged these days — though in most cases not required — to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the packed, poorly ventilated House of Commons cheek-by-jowl with other maskless Conservative lawmakers.For critics, that image encapsulates the flaw in the government's strategy, which has abandoned most pandemic restrictions and is banking on voluntary restraint and a high vaccination rate to curb the spread of the coronavirus.As winter approaches, bringing the threat of a new COVID-19 surge, Britain's light touch is setting it apart from more cautious nations.“The story of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Village school on Welsh coast faces closure as holiday home buyers drive out locals

A seaside village is facing losing its only school because a surge in holiday homes bought by wealthy owners has left it with just 10 pupils. Families have been priced out of the village dubbed "Cheshire-by-the-Sea" because of the number of second home owners snapping up the coastal properties over the Welsh border.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle Pharmacy Reinstates Appointment-Only System For All COVID-19 Vaccinations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle Pharmacy has announced they are reinstating their appointment-only policy for all COVID-19 vaccinations. Effective immediately, the pharmacy is asking anyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccination to make an appointment online. Appointments for a vaccine can be made at this link. “​In an effort to ensure timely access to those who have previously received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for a Pfizer booster dose under the CDC’s September 24 booster guidance, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will return to an appointment-only system,” the pharmacy said in a statement. Giant Eagle is able to provide Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now to anyone that qualifies. That includes: Residents of long-term care facilities aged 18 and older Patients 65 and older Patients 18-64 with underlying medical conditions Patients 18-64 working in a setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission is high, including essential workers, unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person More information on COVID-19 booster shots can be found on the CDC’s website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

The Independent

258K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy