Nicole Richie Accidentally Sets Her Hair on Fire During Her 40th Birthday Party

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ending the night with a bang! Nicole Richie celebrated her birthday with those closest to her, but she took to social media to show the one surprise she didn’t see coming.

Richie, 40, posted a video of herself on her special day where she was seen blowing out candles on a birthday cake. As she leaned closer to the cake, which had a photo of her as a child, her hair caught on fire and the clip ended with her trying to get it out.

Courtesy of Nicole Richie/Instagram

“Well … so far 40 is 🔥,” the fashion designer captioned the post via Instagram on Tuesday, September 21.

Her sister, Sofia Richie, commented, “OH MY F–KING GOD!!!!!!!!!!! That’s hot😂😂😂😂😂.” Meanwhile her husband Joel Madden teased Nicole, writing, “that’s hot.” Her husband’s brother, Benji Madden, also joined in, adding, “Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always ❤️🎉 stay lit 🔥.”

Courtesy of Nicole Richie/Instagram

Nicole and Joel, 42, started dating in December 2006 and tied the knot four years later. Prior to walking down the aisle, the couple welcomed daughter, Harlow, in 2008 and son, Sparrow, in 2009.

The TV personality previously opened up about how the pair continue to make their relationship work after over 10 years together.

“I don’t know [if there’s] a secret [to it], other than we love to laugh and have fun,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019. “It’s nice doing the journey of life together. Doing it with somebody else that has the same goals as you is a really fun way to live.”

The House of Harlow creator, who referred to Joel as “the most supportive,” also reflected on the approach they take to raising their children.

“I think we just have to encourage kids to be themselves and to stand up for what they believe in and to stand up for something,” she noted to Us.

Late last month, the former reality star admitted that she wouldn’t mind if her kids chose the same career path as her.

“I think it would be a different thing going into it now,” the Simple Life alum, told Entertainment Tonight in August about her children potentially exploring reality TV careers. “It just depends on what it is. But if my kids said to me, ‘I want to try this new thing that hasn’t been done before.’ Well, obviously now they’re preteens, so I’m going to say no. But yeah, if they’re 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, I’m fine with it.”

