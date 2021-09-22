AdventHealth DAISY Award winner uses love of superheroes to calm cancer patient
AdventHealth Hendersonville has presented Meredith Barten with the DAISY Award for the compassionate care she provides patients battling cancer. Barten is a member of the nursing team at the AdventHealth Hematology Oncology Infusion Services Asheville office. Her teammates are quick to point out that she consistently looks for ways to connect with and make each patient feel treasured, AdventHealth Hendersonville said in a news release.www.blueridgenow.com
