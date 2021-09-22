AdventHealth DAISY Award winner uses love of superheroes to calm cancer patient

On Wednesday, Indiana Regional Medical Center recognized the first DAISY Award recipient. DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking Immune SYstem. The international recognition program was established in 1999 to honor and celebrate the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. Holly Gearhart, a registered nurse at IRMC, was the first recipient. As most DAISY Award recipients do, Gearhart remarked that she was only doing her job. She also credits her team members on the unit she works for allowing her to work in an environment that promotes excellent and compassionate care. “This award isn’t just for me, it’s for all the nurses and all the staff on this floor,” she said.

INDIANA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO