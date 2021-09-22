CoD: Vanguard players relieved that the beta is not using new anti-cheat system

The Call of Duty: Vanguard PC beta kicked off last weekend. This allowed fans to get hands on experience with the new title before release. Across four multiplayer maps, players have been able to try out weapons from every class at a chosen combat pacing. Not long after the beta launched, many players were quick to find that hackers had arrived. Ever since, they have been running rampant in the Vanguard beta, leaving players concerned for the state of the game’s anti-cheat at launch. However, a prominent Call of Duty insider has somewhat put our concerns about hackers in the Vanguard beta at ease.