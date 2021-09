YPSILANTI, MI – An Ypsilanti man alleges he was pistol whipped by an acquaintance earlier in the week, police said. The victim reported to police Sunday evening, Sept. 26, that four days prior, on Sept. 23, another man he knew had hit him over the head with a pistol in the 700 block of Harriet, according to the Ypsilanti Police Department.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO