CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Roma Looks to Rebound From Verona Defeat With Victory Over Udinese

By Jimmy Miotto
chiesaditotti.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into Roma’s match against Verona, things were looking superb for the José Mourinho Era of I Lupi. The Giallorossi had won every match in all competitions to start the season, and going up against a winless Verona could’ve been an easy way to continue that 100% start to the season. Unfortunately, the firing of Eusebio Di Francesco combined with poor weather, poor refereeing, and a mid-table side reverting to the mean (that’s referring to Hellas, not Roma, for you more snarky folks out there) all meant that the Giallorossi lost their first real match of the season. It was a largely disappointing affair outside of the continued star play of Lorenzo Pellegrini, and it made it shockingly easy to forget Roma’s dominant 5-1 win over CSKA Sofia a few days prior.

www.chiesaditotti.com

Comments / 0

Related
chiesaditotti.com

Looking To Make It Seven Wins in a Row, Roma Travel to Verona

It’s been incredibly smooth sailing for the Good Ship Giallorossi so far this season, with i Lupi going undefeated through their first six matches in all competitions. You can quibble about the quality of side that Jose Mourinho’s squad has faced to date, but even though Roma haven’t faced a Top 4-level side yet, winning all of these matches handily was certainly the best-case scenario for the club going into the season. Sunday’s match against Hellas Verona doesn’t look like it will be the match that ends the good times for the Giallorossi, either, as the Venetian side has had the exact opposite fortune of Roma this season, losing every match they’ve played so far.
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Roma Suffers First Defeat of Season in Wild Match Against Verona

Roma began the weekend as Serie A's surprising leaders, and thanks to José Mourinho's perfect start as Roma manager, Giallorossi fans were starting to dream big. And ordinarily an away match against near-bottom of the table Hellas Verona wouldn't cause much concern for Roma fans, but with the Mastiffs making an unexpected coaching change late last week, replacing Eusebio Di Francesco with Igor Tudor, the home side had the advantage of unpredictability on their side.
UEFA
Derrick

Mourinho has 1st defeat as Roma loses 3-2 at Verona

MILAN (AP) — Jose Mourinho had his first defeat as Roma coach when his side surprisingly lost 3-2 at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead in rainy Verona but the hosts turned the match around in the second half with three goals in 14 minutes.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Tudor delighted after Hellas Verona shock win against Roma

Igor Tudor was delighted after Hellas Verona's shock victory over Roma. The Croat had been appointed earlier this week after Eusebio Di Francesco's sacking. “I'm clearly happy. It's a good win and it comes after a long time," Tudor told DAZN. “The lads put in an extraordinary performance. It wasn't...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Person
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Person
Rick Karsdorp
Person
José Mourinho
Person
Eusebio Di Francesco
Person
Maurizio Sarri
firstsportz.com

Serie A: Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

In the fourth gameweek of the Serie A fixture, Hellas Verona are all set to host AS Roma after the team had a poor start to the campaign. Ahead of the Hellas Verona vs AS Roma fixture on Sunday, here is our preview, prediction and live streaming details. Hellas Verona...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Verona inflict first loss on Mourinho’s Roma

Milan (AFP) – Roma dropped their first points in Serie A under Jose Mourinho on Sunday as Verona came from behind to earn new coach Igor Tudor a 3-2 victory on his debut. Lorenzo Pellegrini’s clever backheel flick gave visitors Roma a half-time lead in the pouring rain as they sought a fourth successive win to start the season.
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Mourinho has 1st defeat with Roma; Juventus still can’t win

MILAN (AP) — Jose Mourinho had his first defeat as Roma coach as his side surprisingly lost 3-2 at Hellas Verona in Serie A. Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead in rainy Verona but the hosts turned the match around in the second half with three goals in 14 minutes. It was the first points of the season for Verona. AC Milan lost its perfect record with a 1-1 draw at Juventus, which is still looking for its first win of the league season after four rounds.
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Roma Already Look Like Winners in the Glionna for Bonfantini Trade

With one goal and three assists in her first 247 minutes in a Roma shirt, Benedetta Glionna's Giallorosse career has gotten off to a near-perfect start. Acquired over the summer through a trade with Juventus involving forward Agnese Bonfantini, the 22-year-old forward had big shoes to fill. Not only was Bonfantini a fan favorite, but she was also a hell of a prospect in her own right, scoring 12 league goals in 56 appearances between 2018 and 2021. Between her aggressive approach, pace, and dribbling ability Bonfantini is one of Italy's brightest U-23 talents and a huge piece of Roma's plans.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Udinese#Roma Looks#The Jos Mourinho Era#Stadio Olimpico#First Loss#Ecl#Capitano#Sassuolo#The Derby Della Capitale
ESPN

Rampant Napoli continue perfect start to top Serie A with win over Udinese

Napoli maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season with a rampant 4-0 victory at Udinese on Monday, making it four straight wins to lead the standings. Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, getting the final touch on the line after Lorenzo Insigne had lofted an effort towards goal, while Amir Rrahmani added a second 11 minutes later from a well-worked free kick.
MLS
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho on Hellas Verona shock: I don't know what happened

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was left baffled by their shock 3-2 defeat at Hellas Verona. Roma had taken the lead, but collapsed against a Verona which had only just replaced coach Eusebio di Francesco with Igor Tudor. “I knew that Verona had a lot of quality and that they were...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti considers title push after victory at Udinese

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti played down their title chances after Monday night's 4-0 win at Udinese. The Partenopei are now Serie A leaders after the result. “The team's performance makes me happy, the personality and the commitment we had for the whole match," Spalletti told DAZN. “It wasn't only about...
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Fiorentina Hosts Inter in Matchday Five's Spotlight Fixture

Another exciting weekend of Serie A action is in the books. Well, almost, as Napoli plays Monday Night Football against Udinese in Friuli. But, don’t blink now because we have midweek fixtures in Serie A this week, and match week five kicks off quickly on Tuesday. It was a bag...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
chiesaditotti.com

Serie A 2021-2022, Matchday 5: Roma vs. Udinese

The Derby della Capitale is looming on Sunday, but that shouldn’t affect Mourinho’s line-up selection on Thursday against Udinese. Roma Looks to Rebound From Verona Defeat With Victory Over Udinese. By Jimmy Miotto@JimmyMiotto. If the Giallorossi get back to their winning ways, their case as a top four side will...
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #59: Vivacious Verona Ends Roma’s Perfect Start

All good things come to an end, so Roma’s perfect start had to end sometime, so it’s no surprise that Roma lost a match after starting a perfect 6-0-0 in all competitions. However, I don’t know if anyone figured Roma would’ve seen its perfect start snapped by a struggling Hellas Verona side that had just fired manager Eusebio Di Francesco.
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Highlights of Roma's 1-0 Win Over Udinese

Despite Roma's victory this evening, it's hard to feel completely satisfied with the Giallorossi's performance against Udinese. In a match almost as ugly as the gash on Gianluca Mancini's face, Roma were once again demonized by their dual 2021 nemeses: the woodwork, which they struck twice early in the first half, and fatigue in the midfield, which slowed Roma's attack down to a crawl.
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Probable Formations: Roma vs Udinese

After suffering its first defeat of the season last weekend at the hands of Hellas Verona, José Mourinho will now have to manage his squad on short rest in one of the busiest parts of the campaign—and all while knowing the always critical Derby della Capitale is only three days down the road. Luckily for Mourinho, Roma remains in fairly good health overall.
SOCCER
ESPN

Tammy Abraham scores to give Jose Mourinho's Roma narrow win over Udinese

Tammy Abraham's first-half strike earned AS Roma a 1-0 win over Udinese on Thursday to send them fourth in Serie A, but Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off and will now miss the capital derby against Lazio. England international Abraham steered in a close-range finish after 36 minutes following a fabulous...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Udinese coach Gotti unhappy with reporter after defeat to Roma

Udinese coach Luca Gotti was left frustrated after their 1-0 defeat to Roma. Tammy Abraham struck the winner for Roma as Gotti was left angered by a question about his players not clicking into gear until later in the game. “I understand you can read the game that way, but...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho delighted after victory over Udinese

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was pleased with their 1-0 win against Udinese on Wednesday night. Tammy Abraham struck the winner for Roma as they bounced back from Sunday's defeat at Hellas Verona. Mourinho said, "After defeat, the next game is always more difficult on an emotional level. I think the...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

AS Roma vs. Udinese odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 23 Italian Serie A predictions

AS Roma (3-0-1) and Udinese (2-1-1) will meet in a Serie A clash on Thursday, and it's a matchup the Rome squad has historically dominated. Roma has a 32-11-15 all-time record versus Udinese, including winning four out of the last five meetings. Both teams will enter play coming off losses in their most recent Serie A games, so this game is pivotal to avoiding a losing streak. You can watch Roma vs. Udinese live on Paramount+.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy