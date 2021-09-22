Princess Märtha Louise of Norway Opens 50th Birthday Gift from Boyfriend Shaman Durek

Call it a comeback! After years away from the limelight, Megan Fox reemerged with a vengeance in early 2020 with a slew of new projects, a hot new boyfriend and a brand new wardrobe worthy of this new chapter in her life and career. The "Transformers" alum rarely plays it safe these days: Whether she's embracing bold colors and cuts, sporting body-baring looks or coordinating ensembles with beau Machine Gun Kelly, there's A LOT to appreciate for Megan stans and causal observers alike. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent fashion and beauty moments that made us do a double-take, starting with this loud getup… The mother of three rocked head-to-toe Alexander Wang during an outing in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2021. The actress wore loose-fitting jeans and a matching denim jacket over a neon green swimsuit and completed her look with a matching bag.

