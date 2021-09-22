CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway Opens 50th Birthday Gift from Boyfriend Shaman Durek

By Stephanie Petit
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Märtha Louise of Norway kicked off her 50th birthday celebrations with a meaningful gift from her boyfriend, Shaman Durek. Shaman Durek — a Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" whose celebrity fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek — surprised Märtha Louise in from the U.S. on the eve of her birthday with garnet stone and diamond jewelry set by designer Paige Novick. The two-finger ring features of cluster of pear-shaped gemstones, while the gold cuff bracelet is lined with diamonds.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

The History Behind Princess Margaret’s 19th Birthday Diamond And Pearl Bracelet

In November 1949, Princess Margaret sat for a portrait by Cecil Beaton at Buckingham Palace to mark her 19th birthday. She wore a white tulle gown that fell slightly off her shoulders, complete with a skirt and bodice embroidered with sequined butterflies. On her left wrist, just above a pink-petaled flower the princess grasped tightly in her hand, was a two-strand pearl bracelet with a diamond clasp.
BEAUTY & FASHION
blackchronicle.com

WATCH: Lizzo Gifts Her Mom A New Wardrobe For Her Birthday

Lizzo’s mother got a wonderful surprise birthday gift that is an upgrade to her closet!. The Grammy award-winning singer shared a heartfelt video of her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, on Saturday (Sept. 11) on Instagram unveiling her new wardrobe curated by stylist Jason Rembert. “Wow! It looks nice in here, huh?”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Paige
Person
Meghan Markle
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Philip Gave Princess Eugenie the Sweetest Wedding Gift

In a new documentary about the late Duke of Edinburgh, his granddaughter shared a never-before-heard detail about the Prince. Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, told viewers that the Duke gave her a particularly unique wedding present. Philip gave Eugenie a painting of flowers that he himself painted.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corona#British Royal Family
People

Lily Rabe Expecting Third Baby with Hamish Linklater

There's another little one on the way for Lily Rabe!. A rep for the actress confirms to PEOPLE that she is expecting her third baby with her longtime partner, actor Hamish Linklater. The American Horror Story: Double Feature star cradled her bump in a black Carolina Herrera dress while attending...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Princess Mako’s college boyfriend arrives in Japan for marriage

Japanese princess Mako’s boyfriend Komuro Kei arrived at the island nation from the US on Monday after three years, as preparations are underway for the two to get married.The daughter of Japan’s imperial family will tie the knot with Mr Kei this year, with a date expected to be announced in October.Mr Kei, who is princess Mako’s college sweetheart, was spotted earlier on Sunday before boarding his flight at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, in a suit without a necktie and a ponytail, reported Japan’s national broadcaster NHK.He reached Japan on Monday afternoon and will be quarantining for...
RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Nicole Richie marks all clothes so daughter doesn't steal them

'Simple Life' star Nicole Richie marks all of her clothes with her name so her teenage daughter doesn't steal them. Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them. The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's wildest fashion and beauty moments

Call it a comeback! After years away from the limelight, Megan Fox reemerged with a vengeance in early 2020 with a slew of new projects, a hot new boyfriend and a brand new wardrobe worthy of this new chapter in her life and career. The "Transformers" alum rarely plays it safe these days: Whether she's embracing bold colors and cuts, sporting body-baring looks or coordinating ensembles with beau Machine Gun Kelly, there's A LOT to appreciate for Megan stans and causal observers alike. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent fashion and beauty moments that made us do a double-take, starting with this loud getup… The mother of three rocked head-to-toe Alexander Wang during an outing in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2021. The actress wore loose-fitting jeans and a matching denim jacket over a neon green swimsuit and completed her look with a matching bag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

131K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy