Electron Microscopy Techniques, Strengths, Limitations and Applications

Before answering this question, we need to take a step back in history and acknowledge the work of the Dutch scientist Antoni van Leeuwenhoek (1632-1723) and Englishman Robert Hooke (1635-1703). Both played instrumental roles in the identification of microorganisms using glass lenses and essentially launched the fields of optical microscopy and microbiology. Yet with advances in the field, German physicist Ernst Abbe recognized that optical microscopy would be limited by a fundamental law of optical physics - the diffraction of light - that would limit the resolution of optical microscopes. This was called the "Abbe diffraction limit".1 Abbe deduced that a microscope could not resolve two objects located closer than λ/2NA, where λ is the wavelength of light and NA is the numerical aperture of the imaging lens. Central to this equation defining the resolution limit is the wavelength, λ. It is directly proportional to the achievable resolution - the shorter the wavelength, the better the resolution. This is the link to electron microscopy.