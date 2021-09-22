Good Deal For the Wild and Kaprizov; Here’s Why

It has been a stressful offseason for Minnesota Wild fans, as the team has been unable to sign forward Kirill Kaprizov, who remains a restricted free agent. Kaprizov, 24, had a phenomenal rookie season for the Wild in 2020-21, scoring a team-leading 27 goals and 51 points in 55 games. It was a good enough season to earn him the Calder Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHLs best rookie. The hype surrounding Kaprizov had been growing for quite some time, and he certainly lived up to it. Now, however, fans don’t know what to expect regarding him when the 2021-22 season begins.

