Gary Marsh Steps Down As Head Of Disney Branded TV: Here's Why It's A Big Deal

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Gary Marsh, whose 33-year tenure at Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) created generation-defining programming and a wave of new stars, is stepping down from his job as president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television at the end of the year to launch a production company backed by Disney General Entertainment.

