Gary Marsh Steps Down As Head Of Disney Branded TV: Here's Why It's A Big Deal

Gary Marsh is leaving his executive suite following a 33-year career with Disney. The former Disney Channel topper, who was promoted last year to president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, is stepping down from the post to launch a production company. Marsh, who extended his contract with Disney in 2020, is said to have expressed his desire to move on more than two years ago. Marsh opted to remain with Disney through its acquisition of Fox assets as well as the reorganization that followed. Marsh will remain at Disney through the end of 2021 and is working with Disney...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO