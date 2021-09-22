CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 3

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. There tends to be a perfect balance when choosing teams in an NFL survivor league or pick ’em contest. You want to get off to a strong start given that there’s so much unknown at the beginning of a season, and that might lead you to choose one or two of the better teams early knowing you’re losing them for good.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
MyWabashValley.com

Griffith lands with Denver Broncos

Englewood, Colo. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Denver Broncos have traded for Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith. Jonas now lands on the Broncos 53-man roster and is expected to play a big role in special teams after shining for the 49ers in his first NFL preseason. Head coach Vic Fangio says, “We...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Panthers#American Football#Draftkings Sportsbook#New York Jets Save#The Cincinnati Bengals#The New York Giants#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Green Bay Packers#Arizona Cardinals#Los Angeles Chargers#Indianapolis Colts#Titans#The Seattle Seahawks#New England Patriots#New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.
NFL
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

NFL Week 3: Picks and preview

Two weeks into the 2021 season, it appears that the NFL’s power is concentrated in the west. The AFC and NFC West are a combined 13-3 so far this year, and but for a late Seahawks collapse against the Titans, the NFC West would be a perfect 8-0. The Chiefs also own one of those three losses, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens finally exorcised some demons in a 36-35 Sunday night thriller. The Raiders are one of the 2-0 teams after they stifled the Steelers and got a timely bomb from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs in the fourth quarter. Week 3 brings with it a heavyweight NFC showdown between Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams, as well as a pivotal AFC West battle between the Chiefs and the Chargers. The Vikings, 0-2 and reeling after a gut-punch loss to Arizona, will try to right the ship against Seattle. Will Zach Wilson or Trevor Lawrence pick up their first win? Will the Falcons right themselves before it’s too late? Lots of teams have questions, but only some will find the answers. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy, advice for Week 2, 2021

Coming off the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the 2021 NFL season with a fierce battle against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning champions came away with a 31-29 victory as legendary quarterback Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes before Ryan Succop booted a 36-yard field goal with two seconds remaining. Tampa Bay looks to improve to 2-0 and is a 12.5-point favorite at home against the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons in the Week 2 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Many will jump on the Buccaneers with their NFL survivor pool picks.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Week 2 Survivor Picks: Packers, Two Under-the-Radar Teams Among Top Choices

If you weren’t careful in your NFL survivor pool in Week 1 of the season, you could have found yourself out before the fun really started. Underdogs went 9-7 straight up last week, which makes it even harder to find a winner to survive and advance to the next week of the season. There are several strategies to go about a survivor pool, whether it is by taking the biggest favorites (as almost all of us at BetSided did in Week 1) or by finding a team that you wouldn’t usually take that has a great matchup that particular week.
NFL
Bleacher Report

2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 2?

Well, that was something. The first week of an NFL season often brings surprises—a collision between what we think we know and how things actually play out. Sure, some things went according to plan. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the defense of their Super Bowl title with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, but it was a hard-fought one. The San Francisco 49ers took care of the hapless Detroit Lions. Ditto for the Los Angeles Rams over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
25K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy