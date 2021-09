You pretty much need a college degree if you want to earn a middle-class salary in the U.S. now. And yet, more men are choosing to skip college. The education gap between men and women has grown for decades, but reached its widest point in the last school year, when men made up about 40% of college students. If this trend continues, two women will earn a college degree for every one man, according to estimates from the National Student Clearinghouse, a research nonprofit.

