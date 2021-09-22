CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Wendle B. Stiber

Cover picture for the articleNAUGATUCK — Wendle B. Stiber, more affectionately known as “Uncle Brown,” 87, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Brown was born Feb. 11, 1934, in Waterbury, the son of the late Chester and Elizabeth (Wendle) Stiber. He was educated locally and was a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was an active member of the Naugatuck Senior Center. Known as “Mr. Little League,” Brown volunteered for over 60 years beginning with Peter J. Foley Little League. It began with his brother, Chester, asking him to rake the field after a game that led him to hold the longest tenure among the 11 Connecticut district administrators. The District 3 commissioner and the state coordinator for Little League Baseball, he was a fixture at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. He made the trip to Williamsport for the annual Little League Baseball World Series for more than 50 years. He became such a mainstay that he had a room at a local hotel named after him. In 2011, Brown was surprised at the opening day ceremony that turned into a celebration of his volunteerism with a field being named after him. In 2014, Brown was inducted into the Naugatuck Hall of Fame.

