Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is pulling back from US retail banking, with the USD 8 billion sale of MUFG Union Bank (MUB) to US Bancorp. The deal, which includes USD 5.5 billion in cash and USD 2.5 billion in shares, would give Japan’s lender a 2.9% stake in Minneapolis-based US Bancorp. Following the deal, which is expected to close by the end of June 2021, MUFG will focus on corporate and investment banking in the United States through other entities and through its partnership with Morgan Stanley, which is owned by the Japanese bank.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO