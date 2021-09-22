Puttshack to Open at Scottsdale Quarter

Forget the putt putt you’re used to. Scottsdale Quarter will welcome Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience, come late 2022. Puttshack promises to be a major entertainment hub in Scottsdale, home to more than than 25,000 square feet in a two-story space with four tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. Alongside the golfing, Puttshack will dish up a globally inspired dining menu and a full cocktail bar in an upscale nightclub setting. Plus, the high-energy space can be booked for private events, both indoors and within the expansive outdoor patio areas on both floors.