Chicago Med Showrunners Explain Will's Return After Getting Fired And His Burned Bridges In Season 7

By Laura Hurley
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Chicago Med ended Season 6 by saying goodbye to no fewer than four major characters from the ED. Ethan's departure will last only as long as it takes him to recover from his gunshot wound, but Goodwin finally fired Will. Fortunately, Nick Gehlfuss wasn't going anywhere, and Will is back in the ED for Season 7. But how is Med bringing him back, when Goodwin had more than one reason to fire him, even with Natalie's confession? Showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider previewed what's on the way when it comes to Will, and one bridge at least that he burned.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

