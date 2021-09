MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Taste of Muskegon committee on Thursday announced the unexpected loss of former Taste of Muskegon chair Ellen Berends. Ellen served as the chair from 2013 to 2017 and was instrumental in the organization of Taste of Muskegon, including suggesting the location change to Hackley Park. Ellen also created First Fridays, which provide family fun on the first Friday of the month during the summer.

