Petaluma To Buy 25 Tiny Homes
Petaluma will move forward with buying tiny homes to curb homelessness in the city. The City Council approved the purchase of 25 temporary housing units and two office units at Monday night’s council meeting. They directed nearly $340-thousand towards the purchase of the homes thanks to money coming from federal coronavirus relief. The city has goals of completing work in December or January, and officials are also considering a safe parking site that may come at a later date.www.ksro.com
Comments / 0