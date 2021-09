Internationally known musician, José González, is one of those artists who exhibits such an intricate, discrete touch with his work that it becomes an obsession for his listeners. Each note is its own rabbit hole to fall down into, only to do the same in the next riff, song, or record. The Argentinean-Swedish songwriter, who has earned millions of song and video streams and an audience of devoted fans around the globe, is set to release his newest LP, Local Valley, tomorrow on Mute. The record, spare and lovely, will sure to enlarge González’s followers.

