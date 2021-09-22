People Who Bought Chicken In The U.S. This Past Decade May Recieve Class-Action Payments
Some huge litigation is slated to result in a major payday for thousands of individuals across the United States thanks to a sweeping class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation. The class-action lawsuit alleges that several corporations — including Fieldale, Pilgrim’s Pride, Tyson Foods, among others — have "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," and according to Fox 5, a settlement has been reached.www.hotnewhiphop.com
