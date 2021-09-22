Cynthia Calvillo plans to finish Jessica Andrade at UFC 266: ‘If I see the opening for the kill, I’ll take it’
Cynthia Calvillo did something not many people do, call out Jessica Andrade and she got her wish. On the main card of UFC 266, Calvillo is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since she lost to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255 last year. When she does step into the Octagon on Saturday she’ll be facing Andrade who she called out as Calvillo says she wants to fight the best.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0