Cynthia Calvillo plans to finish Jessica Andrade at UFC 266: ‘If I see the opening for the kill, I’ll take it’

Lauren Murphy issued a statement following her fourth-round TKO loss to UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266. Murphy earned her first UFC title shot off of a five-fight win streak, but as Shevchenko showed on Saturday night, there are levels to this game. The champion was able to have her way with Murphy on the feet and on the ground all night long as she dominated her foe until getting the fourth-round finish. Now that the fight is over, Murphy can reflect on the experience, and she took to social media to open up on her “rough night at the office.”

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO