CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Cynthia Calvillo plans to finish Jessica Andrade at UFC 266: ‘If I see the opening for the kill, I’ll take it’

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cynthia Calvillo did something not many people do, call out Jessica Andrade and she got her wish. On the main card of UFC 266, Calvillo is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since she lost to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255 last year. When she does step into the Octagon on Saturday she’ll be facing Andrade who she called out as Calvillo says she wants to fight the best.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Valentina Shevchenko Says She Is Ready For Amanda Nunes Trilogy

Valentina Shevchenko believes the timing is right for a third clash with Amanda Nunes. There is history between Shevchenko and Nunes. The two have faced off twice. Nunes won both bouts but “Bullet” insists she was robbed in their rematch. Fast forward to 2021 and Nunes is the UFC Women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion, while Shevchenko holds the flyweight gold.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Lauren Murphy issues statement following TKO loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266

Lauren Murphy issued a statement following her fourth-round TKO loss to UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266. Murphy earned her first UFC title shot off of a five-fight win streak, but as Shevchenko showed on Saturday night, there are levels to this game. The champion was able to have her way with Murphy on the feet and on the ground all night long as she dominated her foe until getting the fourth-round finish. Now that the fight is over, Murphy can reflect on the experience, and she took to social media to open up on her “rough night at the office.”
UFC
MiddleEasy

Valentina Shevchenko Names Her Favorite Fighters To Watch

For a fighter to be one that Valentina Shevchenko enjoys watching, they need to have more than just a style of fighting. Shevchenko will look for her sixth women’s flyweight title defense when she defends her strap against Lauren Murphy at UFC 268 later this month. Appearing on The MMA...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Calvillo
Person
Katlyn Chookagian
mmanews.com

Cynthia Calvillo Shares Her Thoughts On A Valentina Shevchenko Fight

The #5-ranked UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo believes a pairing with Valentina Shevchenko would highlight the potency of her ground game. Ahead of UFC 266 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, flyweight champ Shevchenko is on a violent quest for a sixth title defense. In her destructive path will be Lauren Murphy, who enters the contest on a five-fight winning streak. However, also performing in the same building will be the rising contender Cynthia Calvillo, who faces Shevchenko’s last opponent, Jéssica Andrade.
UFC
chatsports.com

Jessica Andrade is right not to be ashamed of Only Fans account — UFC? That’s a different story

Anyone looking to shame former UFC women’s flyweight champion for her decision to open an Only Fans account needn’t bother. The 29-year-old, who fights Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 – which coincidentally takes place on Andrade’s 30th birthday – clearly seems to have weighed the pros and the cons before she began using the platform a few months ago. So, when a photo that was part of a package to one of her patrons was leaked, the Brazilian fighter took it in stride. She even found some humor in the situation.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kill#Tko#Combat
USA Today

Jessica Andrade not ruling out returns to strawweight or bantamweight after UFC 266

LAS VEGAS – Jessica Andrade is willing to compete in whichever weight division presents the best opportunity. Andrade (21-9 MMA, 12-7 UFC), the first woman in UFC history to score a win in three weight classes, is a former strawweight champion and has already challenged for the flyweight title just two fights into her new divisional home.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266 results: Blaydes outwrestles Rozenstruik, Andrade earns standing TKO on Calvillo

The UFC 266 PPV main card has started, and the first-two bouts included a standing TKO in the women’s flyweight division, and then a grinding decision in the heavyweight division. The UFC’s #4 ranked big man, Curtis Blaydes, just relied on his wrestling to take all-three scorecards against the #6 ranked, Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Curtis has now won five of his last six outings, and his quest for UFC gold continues.
UFC
ufc.com

Cynthia Calvillo Feels 'Brand New'

“I feel like sometimes we get into that whole idea of having to cut a ton to be the bigger fighter, but it’s just not a healthy thing,” Calvillo said. “I’m just a way more mature fighter and it has showed me that flyweight is the place to be. It is so much different being able to fuel for performance versus fueling to make weight.”
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana Cam catches all of the heat from the UFC 266 weigh-ins

Dana White had his camera rolling for today’s UFC 266 weigh-ins, which included the highly anticipated staredown between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler. Diaz (26-9 MMA) and Lawler (28-15 MMA) are set to rematch on the main card of tomorrow night’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The pair originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout. This time around Diaz and Lawler will be competing at middleweight, a decision that was made earlier this week.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Jessica Andrade calls for trilogy fight with Rose Namajunas, rematch with Weili Zhang

UFC women’s flyweight contender Jessica Andrade called for a trilogy fight with Rose Namajunas or a rematch with Weili Zhang. Andrade knocked out Cynthia Calvillo in the first round of their fight at UFC 266. For Andrade, this was her third fight at 125lbs and her second win by knockout, with a previous TKO victory over top-ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian. However, that one loss that Andrade has in the weight class came against UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year. Knowing that a rematch with Shevchenko is going to be hard to attain, it appears as though Andrade is now interested in returning down to 115lbs, where she was the UFC women’s strawweight champion two years ago.
UFC
mmanews.com

Cynthia Calvillo Releases First Statement Since UFC 266 TKO Loss

After losing to Jéssica Andrade by TKO in the first round at UFC 266, Cynthia Calvillo has issued her first statement since the defeat. Inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Calvillo was stopped in the first round due to strikes. The fight started at a breakneck pace and saw the former strawweight champ swarm Calvillo. Unable to withstand the pressure against the cage, Andrade forced the TKO against the 34-year old.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Evander Holyfield faces medical suspension after boxing Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield will have to take some time off before committing to any sort of combat sports future. Holyfield (44-10-2-1) suffered a quick first-round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Vitor Belfort (watch highlights) in an exhibition boxing match inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla on Sat., Sept. 11 airing on Triller pay-per-view (PPV). The fight was waved off just 1:49 into the fight. Holyfield had already been knocked down once and referee Sam Burgos quickly stopped the fight following a subsequent burst of punches by Belfort.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dana White blasts the “scumbags” in the MMA media for telling UFC fighters they are underpaid

Taking the MMA media to task, UFC president Dana White blasted the “scumbags” in the media for telling UFC fighters they are underpaid. White was a recent guest on Travis Browne’s podcast and the two discussed a variety of topics, one of which was fighter pay. Browne defended the UFC for its pay structure, suggesting that he was actually paid even more than he was supposed to during his career, but there has been a lot of chatter in the media as of late that fighters are underpaid.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Video | Callum Smith brutally KO’s Lenin Castillo

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith returned to the squared circle this afternoon for a bout with Lenin Castillo. Smith (28-1) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound boxing great Canelo Alvarez in December of 2020. Meanwhile, Lenin Castillo (8-1) was...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy