Rutgers suspends 2 players following on-campus paintball incident
Rutgers has suspended 2 football players after they were charged in an incident in which police said 3 people were struck by paintballs from a passing vehicle. Coach Greg Schiano suspended defensive backs Malachi “Max” Melton and Chris Long after they each were charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault and a weapons count, CBS Philly reported. The incident reportedly happened Monday night in the area of the school’s Livingston Campus in Piscataway, New Jersey.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
