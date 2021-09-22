More Explores: 2021 Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Dine for a cause! From now until Sept. 29, dine at more than 30 participating Southwest Florida restaurants and a portion of your bill will benefit Blessings in a Backpack as part of the 2021 Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week.

Each restaurant has created a special, three-course menu for the three-week-long event.

Order lunch or dinner from the special Sizzle Dining menu and $1 from each plate will help feed local school children!