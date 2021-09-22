CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Times wins 6 awards for features journalism

By Ellen E. Clarke
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcX1g_0c4RTWtw00
Raymond Whitehurst, 93, and Vivian Whitehurst ,92, were married September 14, 1947. A Lane DeGregory story about the couple won first place in short features in the Society of Features Journalism contest. [ JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times ]

The Tampa Bay Times won six awards in the 2021 Society for Features Journalism Excellence-in-Features contest announced this week. All winning work was published in 2020.

Lane DeGregory won first place in short features for “When Vivian Was 6, She Met a Cute Boy Named Ray. 86 Years Later, This Is Their Story.” The judge said DeGregory, a master of long form journalism, shined in the short form. “Lane’s choice to focus on specific years allows her to efficiently tell this story and to do so with emotion,” the comments note.

Jay Cridlin won third place for “‘Believe in the Pencil’: At the Florida Orchestra, the Music’s in the Margins” in the arts and entertainments features category.

Claire McNeill tied for third place for “Life While Black, As Told by One St. Petersburg Couple” in the general features category. Christopher Spata got an honorable mention in this category for “What Does a Raised Fist Mean in 2020?”

Former staffer Ileana Najarro won third place in sports features for “In Tampa, the Pigeon Men Flock to a Beloved Sport.”

And columnist Stephanie Hayes won an honorable mention for a portfolio of columns.

The Times competes in Division 3, for newsrooms with circulations of 200,000 and up, against the largest newsrooms in the country.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough library festival targets young adult readers

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is holding a series of virtual workshops in October aimed at young adult readers. The Tampa Bay Teen List Fest will give readers an opportunity to interact with critically-acclaimed authors of young adult fiction. The program begins Friday, Oct. 1 and continues with a live session each Thursday through Oct. 28. The sessions will feature a dozen authors from multiple genres.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy