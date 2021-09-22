CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Do You Get Inflation Under Control?

Cover picture for the articleRaise the dollar, drop the metals. Under most possible scenarios, things don’t look good for gold, silver, and mining stocks – for the medium-term. Is there a link between intelligence, knowledge and successful investing? At first glance, it might appear as if there is. Wall Street is known for only hiring the best and brightest. However, some of the world’s most successful investors didn’t attend the world’s best universities and don’t claim to have a higher than average I.Q. Read More.

MarketWatch

Gold prices trade mostly lower on rise in Treasury yields

Gold futures trade mostly lower on Monday, pressured by a rise in Treasury yields, with the market continuing to react to the Federal Reserve’s signaling that it will taper purchases of billions in government debt and mortgage-related bonds as the U.S. economy recovers from COVID.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Treasury Department#U S Economy#Treasury Securities#U S Treasury#Fx#Evergrande#Qe#New York Fed
actionnewsnow.com

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Fed Can Finally Start Tapering Its QE

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on tapering, Louis Navellier wrote:. Should you invest in cryptocurrencies? As with all investments, it depends on many factors. At the Morningstar Investment Conference on Thursday, Matthew Hougan of Bitwise, Tyrone Ross, Jr. of Onramp Invest and Annemarie Tierney of Liquid Advisors joined Morningstar's Ben Johnson to talk about portfolio allocations to cryptocurrencies. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and Read More.
BUSINESS

