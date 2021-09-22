Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Floyd; Knott; Letcher; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM EDT FOR EASTERN LETCHER...EAST CENTRAL KNOTT...SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND WESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 1043 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pleasant to near Wright, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adamson, Shelby Gap, Ashcamp, Rockhouse and Elkhorn City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH