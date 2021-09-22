Chicago vs. Cleveland: Which Browns player would you want on the Bears?

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will hit the road against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, where rookie quarterback Justin Fields is primed to make his first NFL start.

The Bears are coming off their first win of the season in a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, where Chicago’s defense rebounded with a dominant four-takeaway performance. Fields replaced an injured Andy Dalton, who suffered a bone bruise on his knee, will likely be sidelined for a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Browns also recorded their first win of the season against the Houston Texans, where they pulled out a 31-21 victory. Injuries were certainly a concern, as Cleveland lost wide receiver Jarvis Landry to a MCL injury. But after getting carved up by the Chiefs offense, the Browns defense struggled to fight off the Texans offense, which could give Chicago’s offense an opportunity.

The Bears are early 7.5-point road underdogs against the Browns, according to Tipico Sportsbook. It’s not a big surprise following Chicago’s narrow victory in Week 2. But this Cleveland team has its own concerns heading into Week 3, including turnovers and defense.

While the Bears have some momentum heading into Week 3, they’re going to have to contend with a talented Browns team, which features star pass rusher Myles Garrett, quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb.

So, which Browns player would you want to steal for the Bears?

