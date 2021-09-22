Severe Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Magoffin; Martin; Morgan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARTIN...EAST CENTRAL MORGAN...JOHNSON...NORTH CENTRAL KNOTT...FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN PIKE AND EASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.