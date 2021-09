Netflix is ramping up its documentary series team in the UK with a pair of key hires. Adam Hawkins will join the streamer later this year from Raw, where he was U.S. Creative Director and had credits including Don’t F**k with Cats and Three Identical Strangers. At Netflix he will lead the documentary series team in the UK, reporting to LA-based Director of Documentary Series, Gabe Spitzer. Also joining the company is Nelesh Dhand as Manager, Documentary Series. He arrives from Pulse films where he worked on projects including Dead Asleep and Hair Power: Me and My Afro. The pair join a doc...

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO