Armed suspect barricaded after Oakland police officer injured, sent to hospital

An officer with the Oakland Police Department has been rushed to the hospital after being injured in some kind of incident with an armed suspect Wednesday morning, according to police.

The officer was hurt shortly before 7:30 a.m., on the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and W. Grand Ave, near the I-980 freeway, according to Oakland police. The officer is expected to survive.

Police have cornered the suspect into an apartment building on the 2000 block of Telegraph Ave., west of Lake Merritt, and are currently negotiating for a peaceful surrender, Oakland police tell ABC7 News.

A witness told ABC7 News that police have evacuated people from the building where the suspect is located.