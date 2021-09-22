CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took 1-year-old Willa on an NYC stroll

By Fabiana Buontempo
 5 days ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took 1-year-old Willa on an NYC stroll The adorable family was spotted out the other day.

Joe Jonas has been busy performing onstage with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, on the Jonas Brothers world tour that kicked off last month. In between tour stops, the 32-year-old made sure to spend some quality time with his wife ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner and their one-year-old daughter Willa.

On Tuesday, the ‘Sucker’ singer and Turner were seen strolling around New York City getting some fresh air together. The 25-year-old actress wore a collared green button down cardigan paired with baggy ripped jeans, a baby blue shoulder bag, and white sneakers while she carried little Willa who looked adorable wearing little yellow pants, a white tank top, and a beige cardigan over it.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas walking around the Soho neighborhood.

The musician wore a yellow, white, beige, and black polo shirt tucked into black trouser pants, paired with black Vans sneakers. The JoBro pushed Willa’s stroller and wore a black mask to protect his face. The adorable family was spotted walking around SoHo.

It seems that the famous couple will be splitting their time between New York and Miami, as Jonas and Turner just purchased a $11 million waterfront home in Miami’s Bay Point community. The stunning home is 10,416 square feet and has six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. In addition to its size, the home is complete with a koi pond, a wine cellar, a swimming pool, a gym, sauna, and steam rooms.

