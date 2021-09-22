Apple Wallet will soon let you store your COVID vaccination card

Whether you're getting an iPhone 13, iPhone 12 or one of the amazing Android phones available right now, a new phone is exciting. But after the thrill wears off, you're left to decide what to do with your old phone. If it's still in working order, you have several options that range from trading it in to save some cash, selling it to a random stranger, or repurposing it. However, before you hand it over to someone else or drop it off at FedEx, there's still some work you'll need to do.

