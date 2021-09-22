CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Wallet will soon let you store your COVID vaccination card

By Ry Crist
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. iOS 15 is the latest version of the software that powers the iPhone. One of the key features of iOS 15 is it allows you to download and store verifiable health records in the Health app, including your COVID-19 vaccination status and test results. That's a timely feature for a pandemic -- and soon, Apple plans to take it a step further by letting you add those vaccination cards to your Apple Wallet. That means you'll be able to quickly present them to anyone who might request to see your vaccination status.

