How to upgrade to iOS 15 and watchOS 8 and remove your beta profile

Whether you love Apple or hate it, it’s hard to deny that Apple has the best update policy in the smartphone ecosystem. Users not only buy a good iPhone, but they also buy into years of software update support without needing to think about it. And that is exactly what happens, as many users simply do not know (or care) what version of iOS their iPhone is running, or whether they are on the latest version or not. However, sometimes, that information becomes crucial, such as when app developers drop support for older iOS versions. In this XDA Basics tutorial, we will show you how to check the iOS version of your iPhone, and how to receive an update on your iPhone, if one is available, and how to set your iPhone to always be on the latest update officially available.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO