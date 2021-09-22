CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Music Action Coalition Awards, With Honorees Including the Weeknd and H.E.R., Reflect a Year of Activism and Achievement

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, just 15 months after it was formed, the Black Music Action Coalition will host its inaugural Music in Action Awards gala in Los Angeles, honoring musicians, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, and activists who have made significant contributions to social justice, change, and/or equity over the preceding year. BMAC, which...

Complex

Black Music Coalition x The Future Is To Review ‘Blackout Tuesday’ A Year On At Royal Albert Hall

On June 2, 2020, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the now-infamous Blackout Tuesday (#theshowmustbepaused and its UK equivalent #theshowmustbepaused) was held and black squares were posted all over social media with pledges to make fundamental changes. It was a particularly popular movement in the music industry where Black executives are rare, despite the overwhelming popularity of Black music.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Black Music Coalition to host series of talks about progression since Blackout Tuesday

The Black Music Coalition will host a series of panel talks to reflect on the industry since last year's Black Out Tuesday. One of the talks will be set in the iconic Elgar Room at the Royal Albert Hall, in collaboration with events organisers The Future Is, will discuss what changes if any, have been made since Blackout Tuesday. This will be in front of a live audience of 150 people.
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

The Weeknd Got Teary Recalling a Quincy Jones Life Lesson at Award Show

The Weeknd got misty-eyed recalling the lessons his idol Quincy Jones taught him at the Black Music Action Coalition’s first annual Music in Action Award show in Los Angeles. The organization, formed last year in the wake of a racial reckoning in the music industry, was created to “advocate on...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Drill rap dominates 2021 Rated awards for Black British music

The vitality and pop cultural dominance of drill rap has been celebrated at the 2021 Rated awards, which acknowledge the best in Black British music. Central Cee, the London drill rapper whose track Commitment Issues is one of the UK rap scene’s biggest hits this year, won male artist and breakthrough artist of the year awards, in the week he will likely return to the Top 10 with new single Obsessed With You.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

The Talk Has Already Found A New Permanent Co-Host After The Latest Departure

2021 has been a tumultuous time when it comes to CBS' The Talk, as the long-running daytime talk show has lost three of its permanent hosts, with the most recent departure coming less than two weeks before the new season is set to start. Fortunately, the show managed to find a new permanent co-host without wasting any time, and the new pick will be a familiar face both to regular viewers of The Talk as well as American Ninja Warrior over on NBC: Akbar Gbajabiamila.
NFL
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
