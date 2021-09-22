Black Music Action Coalition Awards, With Honorees Including the Weeknd and H.E.R., Reflect a Year of Activism and Achievement

2021 has been a tumultuous time when it comes to CBS' The Talk, as the long-running daytime talk show has lost three of its permanent hosts, with the most recent departure coming less than two weeks before the new season is set to start. Fortunately, the show managed to find a new permanent co-host without wasting any time, and the new pick will be a familiar face both to regular viewers of The Talk as well as American Ninja Warrior over on NBC: Akbar Gbajabiamila.

