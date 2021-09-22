CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantum Quintet Plays Dvořák - ‘Mozart & Salieri’ @ Opera San Jose - ‘SHOUT! The Mod Musical’ @ SBMT - Hope Mohr Dance: ‘Bacchae Before’

kalw.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts, guest host Kevin Vance talks with members of the Quantum Quintet (pictured), about their upcoming concert (Sept 25) at the Incarnation Church in San Francisco’s Sunset, playing Dvořák’s Second Piano Quintet. Also, conversations about Opera San José’s production of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s rarely-seen opera Mozart and Salieri (Sept 30 - Oct 31); and about the South Bay Musical Theater production of SHOUT! The Mod Musical (Sept 25 - Oct 16). Plus, we talk about the world premiere of Bacchae Before, a dance theater project by Hope Mohr Dance (Sept 28 - Oct 2).

www.kalw.org

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov
Person
Alexander Pushkin
