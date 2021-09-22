CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions are heavy underdogs again ahead of Week 3 matchup with Baltimore Ravens

By Benjamin Raven
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions head into their matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens considered 7.5- and 9-point underdogs. Most oddsmakers have the Ravens favored by 7.5 points, while DraftKings has the line at nine, with an over/under total at 50 points for the Week 3 game. Detroit hosts Baltimore back at Ford Field this weekend, looking for its first win of the season. The Lions enter this one off the short week, losing 35-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. They are one down another member of the cornerback room with serious questions concerning their linebacker play heading into this daunting matchup.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Announces Major 49ers Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers had a big day against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Unfortunately, it came at a heavy cost as key players on both offense and defense went down. On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the injury report from the game. It’s not pretty. Starting...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

With Raheem Mostert officially out for the season, the San Francisco 49ers have wasted no time signing another running back to their roster. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Detroit Lions tailback Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. He spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Kansas City Chiefs
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Weekly Spiral

The Baltimore Ravens Give Cause for Concern in Week 1

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first week of NFL action. Though last weekend featured several upsets against playoff-hopeful teams, the Ravens’ 27-33 defeat on Monday Night Football felt most concerning. With someone added to IR seemingly everyday and an offense facing an uphill battle to get back to their 2019 standards, the Ravens biggest issues won’t be resolved as soon as they need them to be.
NFL
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions are double-digit underdogs for date with Packers on Monday Night Football

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are double-digit underdogs for their Monday night trip to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Oddsmakers have the Lions between 10- and 11.5-point underdogs, with the over/under total at 48.5 points. With the rest of the NFC North, both teams lost to open the season, putting a little more meaning into this early meeting. The last time these two met on Monday Night Football, the Packers won in the final seconds with help from some league-proclaimed questionable penalties called on Trey Flowers. The Lions have lost four straight to the Packers, trailing the all-time series 104-72-7.
NFL
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy