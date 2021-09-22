Detroit Lions are heavy underdogs again ahead of Week 3 matchup with Baltimore Ravens

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions head into their matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens considered 7.5- and 9-point underdogs. Most oddsmakers have the Ravens favored by 7.5 points, while DraftKings has the line at nine, with an over/under total at 50 points for the Week 3 game. Detroit hosts Baltimore back at Ford Field this weekend, looking for its first win of the season. The Lions enter this one off the short week, losing 35-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. They are one down another member of the cornerback room with serious questions concerning their linebacker play heading into this daunting matchup.